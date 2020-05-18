The Nakaseke South County Member of Parliament Luttamaguzi Ssemakula has tasked government through the Ministry of Health to give out free masks to the public as they do on condoms and mosquito nets.

Appearing on NBS TV’s Political show the eagle on Sunday, the legislator said that that currently people were toiling to find what to eat due to the negative impact of covid-19 so there was no way they could afford to buy facemasks which government declared compulsory a few days ago.

Last week a new directive was passed that every person moving in the public was supposed to put on a mask or be fined Shs20,000 or jailed for six months.

“I’m requesting President Museveni that these masks should be given out for free. currently most Ugandans have nothig to eat. That means that they cannot afford to buy masks also. We have seen government giving out free mosquito nets and condoms. Also, let masks be given out for free,” he said.

“I want to ask Museveni as he consistently requests for supplementary budgets, let a supplementary budget be passed to buy masks for the citizens. This is the time we leaders should give back to our people regardless of our political affiliations.”