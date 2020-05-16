Rwanda has allegedly thrown into prison five senior Rwanda Defense Forces soldiers over yet to be known reasons.

It’s reported that the five were arrested on Monday two days after the High Command meeting that was held on Saturday 9th at Gako Military Academy.

The arrested include Gen Patrick Nyamvumba who was sacked last month after serving as Minister of internal security. He had also served as the Chief of Defense Staffs from 2013 to 2019. Others arrested is Gen James Kabarebe, the Senior Presidential advisor on Defense Matters, Lt Gen Charles Kayonga who was the Chief of Defense Staff from 2010 to 2013, Lt Gen Emmanuel Karenzi Karake the first Post genocide Head of the infamous Directorate of Military Intelligence (DMI) and later the former head of National Intelligence and security services (NISS).The Minister of Defense Maj. Gen Albert Murasira is also in detention.

It’s reported that Rwanda’s elite Republican Guard surrounded homes of the five generals before they were finally arrested on Monday.

President Paul Kagame on Saturday, May 9 chaired a periodic meeting of the Rwanda Defense Forces (RDF) Command Council at the Rwanda Military Academy in Gako.

The meeting was attended by senior RDF officials who include Minister of Defense Major General Albert Murasira, Chief of Defense Staff, Gen. Jean-Bosco Kazura, Gen. James Kabarebe, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Defense, Division, Brigade and Unit Commanders, Commandants of Military schools and Hospital, Joint General Staff and Heads of Departments from the RDF Headquarters and other junior officers and lower level commanders of RDF units.

Before the said meeting, a grenade attack was reported in the capital Kigali that prompted several deployments.

The deployments were all-over in Kigali and in rural Kigali commonly known as Kigali Ngali.

Gen Nyamvumba was allegedly grabbed attempting to flee, after learning about his possible arrest according to reports.

Rwanda is yet to announce the charges as why the officers are being held.

Gen Emmanuel Karake was at one time arrested on 20 June 2015 in London, on an arrest warrant from Spain. Karake had been indicted in 2008 together with 39 other high-ranking Rwandan officials for grave crimes alleged to have been committed between 1990 and 2002, including the crime of genocide.

Before the High Command Council meeting, Rwanda Forces had exchanged gunfire with Burundi forces at Lake Rweru after Rwandan forces allegedly crossed the international demarcation to Burundi that sparked the fight.

However, Rwanda Defense Forces refuted crossing the demarcation, saying the shootings occurred after a group of fishermen from Burundi illegally crossed into the Rwandan waters.

Lake Rweru is a lake close to the northernmost point of Burundi. The northern shore of the lake forms part of Burundi’s border with Rwanda.

In 2015 Burundi accused Rwanda of aiding her enemies who intended to overthrow the then sitting regime.

However, Rwanda has of recent accused Burundi of aiding terrorist activities in Kigali.