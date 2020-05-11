Security operatives have arrested four of their own Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers in Bushenyi district suspected of shooting a man to death.

The soldiers had allegedly been staging illegal roadblocks at night with intentions of extorting money from people, who walked at night.

It is also alleged that same soldiers raped a 22 year old woman in the same area, Charles Muhwezi, the Kyeigombe Village LC I Chairperson told our reporter.

According to our sources, the soldiers deployed at Mota Engil Stone quarry are being accused by residents of killing Vincent Tumuhimbise who was shot dead on Friday 8th May 2020 Evening.

Tumuhimbise, (the deceased) was a resident of Kyeigombe village in Kyabugimbi Subcounty, Bushenyi district and was shot dead at around 10pm in yet unclear circumstances.

“We were heading home at around 10pm. We met these men who were putting on UPDF uniform, I was behind that man I saw them beating him and later I heard a gunshot then I ran away,” One of the eye witnesses explained.

Maj Charles Kabona, the UPDF second Division Spokesperson, told Our reporter that they have arrested the suspects and are still probing the cases.