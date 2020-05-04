Ndorwa county East Legislator Wilfred Niwagaba, who doubles as the Shadow Attorney General has called on government to move in and ensure that journalists are protected as they execute their duties.

Niwagaba’s call came at the time when journalists marked the world press freedom day which is celebrated every 3rd of May.

Niwagaba who commended the press for being the citizens eye and ear in holding all arms of government accountable, revealed that it regrettable that at times government security forces torture journalists and destroy their tools of trade such as cameras and laptops.

The legislator said that the conduct is not only criminal but an affront to press freedom which he condemned in the strongest terms possible.

He urged governments around the world to respect and accord pressmen and women the assistance and freedoms required to exercise their profession as well repealing all laws that hinder press freedom to enable the Press work freely but responsibly.

Ntungamo Journalist and media association chairperson Perez Rumanzi said that there is urgent need for the journalists in Uganda to work together and be united if there working conditions are to improve.