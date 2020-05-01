The Kabale District Task Force was on Thursday shocked after an eight year old boy donated Shs11,200 to the fight against coronavirus.

Akampa Ronny,a primary four pupil at Winners Junior school in Northern Division, Kabale Municipality while handing over his donation said he felt he wanted to be part of the people that fought the pandemic.

Akampa added that he got the money from stone quarrying in Kiyora stone quarry site, in Kabale Municipality.

“When they paid me Shs 11,200, I had to donate to the task force so that they beat the virus”Akampa said.

He said he heard the district task force asking for donations on radio thats why he decided to the needful.

A basin of concrete in Kabale town costs Shs 200. So, Akampa had to crush atleast 51 basins to earn Shs 11,200.

Darius Nandinda, the Kabale Resident District Commissioner, who’s the district Task Force chair while receiving the donation thanked Akampa’s sacrifice, saying it was extraordinary.

Patrick Besigye Keihwa, the Kabale District chairperson requested the Task Force to assist Akampa in his studies,once the pandemic was defeated.

“I think as the Task Force we should not forget Akampa after this virus,” Keihwa said.