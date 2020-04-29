President Yoweri Museveni on Tuesday night criticised Uganda Police for its selective application of his directives meant to prevent the further spread of Covid19.

In his 12th Coronavirus address to the nation, Museveni wondered why police had arrested and detained Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake Butebi and left many ministers and ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party MPs distributing food without observing basic preventive measures like social distancing.

“How do you arrest Zaake and you leave these ones of the NRM including ministers?” Museveni asked during his address that was delivered from State House Nakasero in Kampala.

Some NRM leaders like Sembabule Woman MP Hanifa Kawooya, Kyotera County MP and State Minister for Microfinance Haruna Kasolo, and Wakiso Woman MP and State Minister for Primary Education Rosemary Sseninde have been captured in photos and videos distributing food and were not arrested as the president had directed in his order barring politicians from engaging in any Covid19 relief food distribution exercise.

The President’s attempt to appear fair to MP Zaake surprised many since the legislator is an ally to presidential aspirant and Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine of the People Power pressure group.

Zaake was arrested on April 19 in Mityana after he was reportedly found distributing food to his constituents contrary to orders issued by President Yoweri Museveni that all relief food and other items be taken to the Covid19 national taskforce and distributed to the vulnerable poor.

Days ago, Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) Public Relations Officer (PRO) Charles Mansio Twiine said Zaake would be slapped with charges of doing a negligent act likely to spread an infection of disease Contrary to Section 171 of the Penal Code Act, and disobedience of lawful orders contrary to section 117 of the Penal Code Act.

Zaake’s production in Mityana Chief Magistrate’s Court on Monday embarrassed Police after Chief Magistrate Elias Kakooza refused to formally charge him because the MP was in a bad health state. Kakooza ordered police to first ensure that the People Power youth leader gets treated before he can be returned to court to be charged and face trial.