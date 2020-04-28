Uganda’s president Yoweri Museveni has said he will donate half of his salary to fight Coronavirus.

Mr Museveni was responding to a question from one of citizens which was captured by the President’s press unit during his Covid-19 address at State House Nakasero on Tuesday night. The caller asked why the president and civil servants haven’t donated a part of their salaries when elsewhere the same group was donating their pay.

A happy Museveni said he was paid sh3.6 million per month as president of Uganda and his wife, Janet takes most of it. He explained that 20 per cent of the pay goes to the NRM Secretariat.

“I will ask Mama Janet to give 50 per cent of my salary to the taskforce.”

After Museveni who speaks in tongue in cheek offered part of his salary, he turned to civil servants and asked them to give up a part of their pay.

“You have heard, the people are asking. We can collect some money from here.”

Uganda has about 500,000 people in the civil service.