The Inspector-General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola has urged Muslims to observe rule of law and all the presidential directive as far as Covid-19 is concerned during the Holy month of Ramadan.

Ramadan is starting tomorrow on 24th April 2020, Friday. This year’s holy month of fasting comes at a time when Uganda is under lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Ochola cautioned Muslims that although they will be in a holy month, security agents especially Police will not hesitate to use it’s stringent power in case they are got breaking laws or any of the presidential orders issued during the current lockdown.

“This year, Ramadan falls in a dangerous period of the coronavirus whose transmission is facilitated by close contact between people, through respiratory droplets and contacts with contaminated surfaces. It is, therefore, a very different and difficult experience for the Muslims community in Uganda, as they adapt to changes in the religious and cultural practices in line with the social distancing measures in place,” he said.

He added “As a result, I find it appropriate for us all to reflect on the progress that has been registered in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus in Uganda. We, therefore, call upon the Muslim leadership to consider all the directives and guidelines issued by H.E The President and Ministry of Health that include; social distancing, proper hygiene and other measures related to the covid-19 in the context of the Ramadan.”

He also urged those who may wish to give special attention to the most vulnerable to consider making donations through the Task Force or communal arrangements while adhering to social distancing.

“At this time of devotion, the UPF continues to advocate for peace, safety and rule of law. We shall, therefore, work with all Muslim leaders to address and respond to all concerns of crimes and safety. Although crime has drastically reduced, cases of mob justice, and domestic violence, particularly against women, children and marginalized people are still high. We urge all the Muslim leaders to actively speak out against such acts of violence,” Ochola said.