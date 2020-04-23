Dr Sudhir Ruparelia through Ruparelia Group and Gateway Delta has donated Shs75 million worth of food items to the Covid-19 national taskforce.

The donation that included items like maize flour, soap, sugar and rice among other items were this morning handed over to Mary Karooro Okurut, the Minister in Charge of General Duties at the Office of the Prime Minister who also doubles as the political head for the Covid-19 national taskforce.

This is the third time the property mogul through his charity arm is donating toward the fight of the deadly pandemic in the country.

At the beginning of the lockdown last month, the foundation gave out relief items Worth millions to the vulnerable people in the slums of Kampala. More than 5,000 people benefitted from the exercise.

Following President Yoweri Museveni’s call to wealthy Ugandans to donate brand new cars toward the Covid-19 fight, Ruparelia Foundation went ahead to hand over two brand new Tata Xenon pickups to the taskforce.