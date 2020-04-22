Popular NBS TV news anchor Samson Kasumba was on Tuesday night released from the police custody where he has been detained since Monday.

Kasumba was arrested by operatives of Military Intelligence (CMI) on Monday night outside NBS’s premises as he headed home.

He was later handed over to Kiira Road Police station for detention.

According to the Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga, Kasumba was arrested for “alleged subversive activities”.

“Kasumba’s arrest is not in any way related to his journalistic work but we are using him to lead us to various places of interest in relation to the investigation against him and various other persons,” Enanga told journalists.

However, on Tuesday night, he was released. In the video recorded after getting out of the cells, Kasumba expressed his gratitude towards Uganda Police for handling his matters professionally and also thanked those who worked so hard to see that he gets out of detention.

“I’m outside getting home, I will certainly be working tomorrow since it’s a full day of work, it’s back to work, I have seen some very professional work in the Uganda Police Force. I will tell the entire story tomorrow (Wednesday), thank you too much for your prayers, thank you too much for your support,” Kasumba said.