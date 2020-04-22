Police in Kabale has in detention at least seventeen suspects for allegedly disobeying the presidential directive and the Ministry of Health guidelines by continuously moving during curfew hours.

The guidelines were laid by authorities as preventive measure against the spread of the deadly virus in the country.

The suspects were picked during a night operation from areas of northern and southern divisions within Kabale municipality beyond 7pm.

The arrested include; Niwamanya Batista, Akankwasa Denis, Mubangizi Hillary, Kakwenzire Amos, Masiko Francis, Byamugisha Brian, Tumwesigye Nelson, Mwesigye John, Kobusingye Olivia, Kyomuhendo, Namanya Gadi, Kwehangana, Twinomujuni Cleofas, Twesigye Edward, Tukashaba Amos and Twinomujuni Kenneth.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi regional police spokesperson commenting on the matter said efforts are being made so that they appear before court of law and answer charges accordingly.

This case has been registered at Kabale police station under file number SD 62/20/0.4/2020.

President Museveni imposed a curfew in Uganda in late March as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus.