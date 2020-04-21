When President Yoweri Museveni concluded his eleventh address on Sunday, a fierce wave of rage went through the Basoga after their King’s COVID19 donation wasn’t among those read by the fountain of honor.

Resultantly, many came out to vent their disappointment over what they had termed as ignoring their King’s act of goodness by hiding it away from the world. Some even threatened to make the ruling party pay heavily for the incident in the next general elections,with Ms Asiina Kagoya, the aspiring Woman MP for Bugiri District demanding for an urgent explanation and apology from the Central government as a way of lightening the broken spirits of the Basoga.

“I don’t think this was intentional but all what should be done is for the central government to come out and explain, apologize for the mistake or else risk being viewed to be anti Kyabazingaship,” Kagoya told Watchdog Uganda on Monday 20.

Having read about the Basoga grievance reported by this website on Monday 20, government has issued an explanation over what actually transpired in the fateful night and asked the King’s subjects to remain calm.

In a telephone conversation with this website, Mary Karooro Okurut, the Minister in Charge of General Duties in the office of the Prime and also the political head of the National task force on COVID19 said the incident was just a mistake and that there was no way it could have been intentional since there exist good working relationship between the Busoga Kingship and the Central government.

She went on to explain that there were many lists that had been presented to the President to read out which could have resulted into the mistake. Karooro assured the Basoga and the country at large that the donation will certainly be among those that will be read the next time the President comes to update the nation on the progress of the fight against Coronavirus.

“It’s true there was a mistake but I don’t want anyone to say it was intended. No way. The two institutions have enjoyed a very good working relationship as you all know. We apologise for the mistake and I would like to assure you all that the King’s donation will be read next time, ” she pleaded.

She however used the occasion to thank Ugandans for having worked closely with government in the fight against the current crisis caused by Coronavirus and appealed to the public to keep soldiering on, adding that success was already in sight.