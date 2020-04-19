Hundreds of hungry residents from Wakaliga and the surrounding areas have stormed the residence of Kampala City Lord Mayor, Ssalongo Erias Lukwago in Wakaliga, Rubaga Division this morning, asking for food rations.

Since President Museveni announced a total lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, a number of vulnerable people have since asked for a helping hand from government and well wishers that could see them through in this trying moment.

According to Sam Mukasa a resident who followed the event at Lukwago’s home, a group of about 10 people first converged outside the mayor’s home, calling him to come out and speak to them.

Upon hearing the loud voices from inside the house, Lukwago was forced to come out and see what had happened and upon opening the gate, he was greeted by the hungry faces of his desperate voters who were begging him to find them something to eat as they had spend days without food.

The group which majorly comprised of women and young children kept on swelling untill it was big enough to cause worries over a mob gathering that risked exposing the people to a possible exposure to the much dreaded Coronavirus.

Upon seeing the teary ears of the starving group, the Mayor dipped into his pockets and started distributing the little he had to the group amidst fears over a possible arrest and charge for attempted murder as per the President’s directive on social gatherings.