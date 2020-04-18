Joseph Sabiti, a former NBS TV journalist has joined Urban TV, a station under Vision Group.

Sabiti will be hosting a new political show known as’ Check Point’ that is set to be premiered anytime soon.

“Coming Soon to Urban Television 📺 #UrbanCheckPoint by Joseph Sabiti,” Vision Group posted on one of its social media pages.

The renowned journalist called it quits at the Kamwokya based station last year. At NBS, Sabiti used to work as a producer and senior political reporter.

He is currently working as a Communications Officer at ActionAid International Uganda. ActionAid is a Non-Governmental Organisation working to achieve social justice, gender equality and poverty eradication. It is located in Kansanga along Ggaba Road.