The Ministry of Health on Tuesday confirmed a new case of COVID-19 out of the 625 samples tested at Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI).

According to Dr Henry Mwebesa, the Director General Health at the ministry, of the tested samples, 372 were from truck drivers at the border points of entry while 253 were from contacts in the community. The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Uganda is 55.

“The new case is of 38 year old, Ugandan male truck driver of Tororo District who arrived from Kenya on 12 April, 2020.He was tested at Malaba border point of entry and was tested as part of our routine test for truck drivers. He did not have signs and symptoms consistent with COVID-19,” said Dr Mwebesa in a statement on Tuesday.

Dr Mwebesa however added that among the samples from truck drivers, was another 27 year old Kenyan male who was found positive but this one will be returned to Kenya for treatment.

“His sample was also collected at Malaba point of entry. Arrangements are being made to return him to Kenya for treatment close to his family.

“The Ministry of Health is currently testing all truck drivers (cargo transporters) for COVID-19 who come into the country via the various point of entry.”