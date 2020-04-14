A man caught on camera flogging an eldery woman in Gulu district, has been arrested.

Denis Okello was filmed mercilessly beating Lucy Anek, a visibly weak elderly woman who happens to be his grandmother.

It was alleged that Okello beat up Anek, his grandmother for bad mouthing him, telling neighbours that he was an illegitimate child.

Okello demanded to know who his real father is, since the one he knew had already passed on.

Anek had told neighbours that Okello should never be given any land.