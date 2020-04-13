The People Power principal and Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has said that although COVID-19 has affected some people in the country, it came as a lesson to people who thought they were exceptional in Uganda.

Kyagulanyi who was speaking during an interview on NTV on Monday morning said that a section of people in Uganda have all the time shown Ugandans that they are above and require no medical service in Uganda since whenever they fall sick they are flown abroad. But COVID-19 has pulled them down to the ordinary level.

“COVID-19 has come like a plague but I hope that at the end of all this, it teaches us that we are all vulnerable. It is a bad thing but it came at the right time to teach us what we must do. There are areas where the money is being spent yet they are unnecessary now. Areas like Presidential donations don’t count now. We should channel that money to fighting the pandemic but also catering for those affected,” he said.

Kyagulanyi also bashed politicians and civil servants still play partisan politics in such a time especially the Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) and security agents who have brought political sentiments in implementing the lockdown.

“In these times, everybody is necessary and every idea is also necessary. It’s time to put politics aside so that we channel all our efforts to fight this pandemic. Let us sensitise each other, let us share what we have, let us try as much as we can to stop the spread of COVID-19 and we will certainly be through this, then we shall embark on our political struggles,” he said.

Currently, they are 54 cases in Uganda with 4 recoveries.

Last month President Yoweri Museveni announced several measures to help curb the rapid spread of COVID 19. The total lockdown ends on Monday night while the month-long closure of schools, congregational worship, communal weddings, burials and other gatherings also expires on April 20. The president is expected to announce an extension to completely stamp out the pandemic.