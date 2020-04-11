Authorities in Ibanda district have outlawed the slaughter of animals and selling of meat from ungazetted places to guard against the spread of Coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Ordinarily, villagers contribute money and buy animals, mostly cattle, for days like Easter and Christmas that they slaughter from one of the contributor’s home.

However, health and political leaders as well as government officials in Ibanda say the exercise exposes the community to Covid-19 and needed strict supervision and control.

Vincent Mugisha, the district health surveillance coordinator, said only five people will be allowed to slaughter a cow as the other contributing members or buyers wait at a recommended distance for their shares.

“We know that meat is a sensitive issue, but we must be strict and deploy police to ensure only five people are involved in the slaughter and distribution of communally bought cows.” said Mugisha.

He called on Meat traders to follow health ministry guidelines while slaughtering and selling of the meat.

District chairman Melchiadis Kajwengye the preparation of meat during this Easter season must be regulated to stem the spread of Covid-19

“With Covid-19, we have to regulate the exercise and ensure that people don’t form crowds while slaughtering, buying or sharing meat for the communally bought animals,” he said.

Joseph Bataringaya, the Ibanda Operation Wealth Creation coordinator, said clear and strict guidelines on animal slaughter were required, adding that meat sellers needed to observe social distancing during the exercise.

Charles Muhanguzi, the Ibanda District Internal Security Officer blamed the practice of slaughtering animals from ungazetted areas on lack of action by town clerks, municipality leaders and vets.

He said that animals should be slaughtered under the strict supervision of vets and the Police to ensure they observe health ministry guidelines and presidential directives, he added.