President Yoweri Museveni last week declared a 14 day curfew across Uganda as an additional measure aimed at curbing the spread of the new coronavirus.

“Except for cargo planes, Lorries, pick-ups and trains, starting with the 31st of March, 2020, at 1900 hours (Saa Moja ya Usiku), there will be a curfew throughout the whole of Uganda. All other movements should stop. Let people stay in-doors in their homes except for the cargo-transporters. The exemption of cargo transporters does not apply to the bodabodas, tukutukus or bicycles in the curfew hours. Those should only operate during daylight hours.” Museveni said.

Much as this has resulted into unbearable trouble for most of the people in different towns of the country, in Kabale people have been complying easily, though a few have failed to.

By 7:00pm on Wednesday, all roads in town were pictured barely empty without people and vehicles.

People in hurry were seen in town, rushing in escape of the soldiers that would be deployed like a swarm of bees waiting to have them clobbered.

Kabale town is under the guard of the soldiers, who camp at the 19th battalion located at hilltop of Kihumuro hill in Kabale Municipality.

Warning signals from army vehicles can be evident as they drive their machinery in town at a swift speed before their operation commences.

Those who defy are battered and the next day they are quick to comply.