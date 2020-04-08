Billionaire Sudhir Ruparelia will be handing over two brand new pick ups to boost President Yoweri Museveni’s efforts to fight the Covid-19.

On Thursday, the hand over ceremony will take place at the Prime Minister’s office and will be recieved Dr Karooro Okurut, minister general duties and one charged with receiving all donations to the taskforce.

In Uganda, 53 people have tested positive to the disease.

Mr Museveni and his officials in the ministry of Health have led from the front, educating the public regularly on the threats of the pandemic, and instituted stern measures including lockdown non essential operations in the country.

The specifications of the vehicles are Tata Xenon XLT S.Cab 4×2 with 3100mm Wheel Base.

Mr Museveni told the nation last Friday that he was seeking the wealthier Ugandans to give him vehicles and food relief because the country was in dire need of them. He said the donations would be used by the ministry of health after the epidemic is defeated.

Sudhir’s Ruparelia Foundation has already donated foodstuffs and essential medical supplies to Kampalans in dire need.