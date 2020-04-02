The Kampala Metropolitan Police Commander CP Moses Kafeero has asked Regional Police Commanders (RPCs) to arrest any Police commander where a private vehicle is seen moving in his or her area of commander.

Kafeero passed his massages via the official media platform of Metropolitan commanders warning lazy area commanders who have left private vehicles to move freely despite the presidential order to suspend them for 14 days.

“If a private vehicle is seen moving in an area, the area commander will have to be arrested. Enough is enough. Why do you allow them? We have warned you enough. I cannot keep answering questions on your behalf. RPCs arrest any commander where a private vehicle is seen moving in his/her AOR,” he said.

Kafeero told his commanders that President Museveni was very clear that no movement of any private vehicle whatsoever unless it’s carrying a medical emergency. He also cautioned them to only consider letters of RCCs, RPCs and D/RCCs for a medical emergency and only if that person is in the car. If such letters are for other things, he asked them to ignore them.

“The letters of RCCs, RPCs and D/RCCs unless they are for a medical emergency and when the person is in the car, the rest ignore those letters and impound those vehicles. Others to move are only cars with stickers from the ministry of Works and Transport. And then security vehicle with commands,” he said.

Kafeero cautioned all Police commanders to be very serious at work otherwise they may lose their jobs due to corona virus.