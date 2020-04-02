Gen Elly Tumwine is the current Security Minister of Uganda.

He was born on 12th April 1954 in Makorwa Burunga Kazo Kiruhura District in a family of 14 children of which eight were boys and six girls.

Out of the 14, there are only two boys and five girls who are alive.

Tumwine studied from Burunga Primary School (1961-1967) for his primary Education. He later joined Mbarara High School for his O’ Level and St. Henry’s College Kitovu for his A’ Level, before joining Makerere University. In 1977, he graduated with a Bachelor Degree of Arts in Fine Art. He also has a Diploma in Education.

As a teacher, the army serviceman taught in many schools such Ntare, Ibanda Secondary, Mary Hill and Kitunga High school.

In 1978, he interrupted his teaching career to join Front for National Salvation (FRONASA) forces led by Yoweri Museveni to fight the Idi Amin regime.

In 1981, when Museveni went to the bush to form the National Resistance Army (NRA), Tumwine went with him. He is reported to have fired the first shot in the National Resistance Army War, which propelled the NRA that later became National Resistance Movement (NRM) into power in Uganda in 1986.

During the bush fight between NRA and Uganda National Liberation Army (UNLA), Tumwine sustained facial injuries that led to loss of sight in one eye.

In 1984, Tumwine was named Commander of the Army, a post he held until 1987, when he was succeeded by General Salim Saleh.

While serving as the Commander of the NRA, he designed the flag, emblem and the green and camouflage uniforms of the army.

He was appointed chairman of the board of Trustees of the National Cultural Centre. In 1992, he launched his company, The Creations Limited, to promote the arts and crafts industry, encouraging artistic values and creativity.

Over the years, he has served in various positions, including: Minister of State for Defence in 1989. Director General of the External Security Organization (ESO) from 1994 until 1996, Presidential Adviser from 1996 until 1998, Chairman of the High Command Appeals Committee from 1986 until 1999.

He has also continuously represented the army in the Ugandan Parliament since 1986. In September 2005, he was promoted to the rank of General in the UPDF and named to Chair the UPDF General Court Marshal.