Uganda has confirmed more nine coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infected people to 44.

This has been revealed by President Yoweri Museveni on Tuesday while clearing the air on the new measures meant to control the spread of coronavirus pandemic which as so far claimed lives of 40,708 people around the world with a total number of the infected at 826,222.

“Today, 176 samples were tested and 11 more cases were confirmed positive. These were all children of the Watoto choir who were still in quarantine. This brings the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in Uganda to 44,” Museveni said.