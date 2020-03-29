Two unidentified male adults have been gunned down for allegedly attempting to rob Umoja Forex Bureau in Gulu Town.

It is alleged that at about 1am on Saturday, the suspected thugs climbed atop the Forex Bureau roof to break into the building but jumped off upon realizing that they had been spotted and started running. In the process, they were shot by a guard at the facility.

Moses Oruni, the guard deployed by Expose Security Company Limited says that the deceased were armed with breaking implements like pliers, iron bars and hammers.

Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson Patrick Jimmy Okema says that the Scene of Crime Officers visited the sight and recovered lethal objects purportedly used by the deceased. Okema told URN that bodies of the deceased were transported to Gulu Regional Referral Hospital mortuary pending further inquiries.

Police backed by the military issued a joint statement for the public in Aswa region to observe maximum security vigilance in anticipation of a surge in criminal activities following the 30 days’ lock-down announced by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to curb the spread of the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.