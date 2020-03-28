A total of 47 passengers who were on Thursday intercepted in a horizon bus in Kabale town for bleaching a presidential directive on public transport have been allowed to continue with journey after consultations from the district and national Corona-virus task forces.

A horizon bus registration number UAM 896H which was intercepted at its parking stage in Kabale municipality had 23 Congolese Nationals and 24 Ugandans on board from Kampala to Kisoro.

The Kigezi regional police spokesperson Elly Maate told media at Kigezi central police station that after screening all the passengers, they were found with normal temperatures. He added that police consulted other stakeholders who allowed the passengers to continue with their journey to Kisoro since they had all boarded the bus when the President was yet to announce a ban on all public transport.

Maate said that police could not detain them any longer since they didn’t have enough space which could respond to the social distancing .He said that all 23 Congolese have been in Uganda for some good time and they were all going to Kisoro where they stay and not exceeding to Congo.

President Museveni on Wednesday suspended all public transport with immediate effect for 14 days, as away of preventing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The country has so far registered 23 cases.