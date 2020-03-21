President Yoweri Museveni has announced suspension of all commercial flights effective March 22, 2020 at midnight.

Museveni has also closed all border entry points, saying only 3 cargo crew will be allowed in the country.

Those entering the country in buses, boda bodas, on foot will not be allowed whether they are Ugandan nationals or otherwise.

“No passenger planes will be allowed to land in Uganda or leave. Only cargo planes and their crew members will be allowed in the country. Meanwhile, those sneezing should keep away from the public,” the President said on Saturday while delivering additional measures on protecting Ugandans against the coronavirus pandemic.

During his national address on Wednesday, Museveni passed a directive banning several activities as a stringent measure to control the spread of the virus in the country.

The directives were: Schools to be closed starting Friday for a month, banning religious/public gatherings for a month, Political and Cultural meetings were also banned, No more Travels to or from affected countries.

Wedding Ceremonies that gather lots of people were also banned. Burials are to be done by immediate relatives, no more gatherings in markets. No more travelling unless it’s necessary especially if using public transport and clubs, bars, concerts, cinemas, were also banned for a month.

Meanwhile, coronavirus has multiplied in Africa more slowly than in Asia or Europe, but 36 nations on the continent have now reported a total of more than 700 cases.Worldwide, it has infected more than 227,000 people and killed more than 9,000.