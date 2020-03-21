Presidential hopeful, Lt.Gen. Henry Tumukunde has asked the High Court in Kampala to grant him bail so that he can start his consultations in his bid to become the country’s number one citizen.

He was last week arrested and subsequently charged with two counts of treason and being in possession of firearms unlawfully, shortly after announcing he would be kicking horns with his former bush war comrade , President Yoweri Museveni . He was later remanded to Luzira State prison where he has been since.

Through his lawyers of Wameli and Company Advocates, Tumukunde on Friday assured court he will not jump bail o abuse any of the term since he is a known law abiding citizen.

“I am a presidential aspirant for the forthcoming general elections and have accordingly submitted my notifications to the Electoral Commission and I am in the process of commencing my countrywide consultations in preparations for the elections,” says Tumukunde in his affidavit.

“I am committed to attend court at all times if granted bail and I have substantial sureties who have undertaken and will ensure that I attend court at all times as required by this honorable court and abide by the terms.”

Tumukunde also seeks court to consider the fact that he is of advanced age and the sole provider for his family and let him enjoy temporary freedom as he awaits the outcome of his prosecution, adding that he is a married man to Ms Stella Tumukunde, blessed with seven children hence ruling out the possibility of him fleeing the country should he be granted bail by court.

“I am not a flight risk at all and I undertake to abide by such terms and conditions as may be set by this honorable court if released on bail,” he says in his affidavit.