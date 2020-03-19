The Kampala Central Member of Parliament Muhammad Nsereko has warned government against President Yoweri Museveni’s directives which are meant to control the spread of coronavirus pandemic. He says they’re going to affect the economy badly.

Nsereko through through Facebook live on Thursday said businesses banned for one month such as schools, bars and concerts may affect the economy if government doesn’t revise the directives.

He said that Uganda copied a method which is not fit for the status of her economy. “Governments are not equal, in Uganda with such a lock down on some businesses expect a strong economic impact, For one person in Uganda not to work for the entire month it’s not easy. People will starting calling for help, I think the President was advised poorly. We as Ugandans can find our ways that favour the status of people and economy without closing people’s businesses,” he said.

According to Nsereko, the panic button which government pressed will not be manageable since it’s very expensive to contain a lock-down especially in low developed countries.

“Every country that has done this is regretting and these are developed countries. Our economy survives on business people if you see shops in Kikuubo closed that means there will be no taxes collected by the Uganda Revenue Authority. Eventually, they will tell us that we collected fewer taxes due to the lock-down so we can not sustain elections and in the end, we shall have no election,” he said.

“Who guarantees that one will not pay yaka, what taxes are the government going to exempt those people whose businesses have been closed for a month yet some had loans. When it comes to rent, has the government discussed with landlords?. The government can make deals by exempting landlords rental income tax in-change of giving tenants free three months.”

He also asked the government to revise the decree that Ugandans from abroad will facilitate their quarantine.

“Someone who has been on kyeyo and you charge him USD100 (Shs 378,953.5) for 14 days that USD1400 (Shs 5,340,750) this is very expensive. People will run away from the quarantine because they don’t have money. Government needs to negotiate with the Hotels but not Ugandans. President did good but we must also be ready for the economic impact,” he said.

On Wednesday during his national address, Museveni passed a number of directives banning several activities some of which have been income-generating to Ugandans.

The directives were: Schools to be closed starting this Friday for a month, Banning religious/public gatherings for a month, Political and Cultural meetings were also banned, No more Travels to or from affected countries.

Wedding Ceremonies that gather lots of people were also banned. Burials are to be done by immediate relatives, no more gatherings in markets. No more travelling unless it’s necessary especially if using public Transport and Clubs, Bars, Concerts, Cinemas, were also banned for a month.