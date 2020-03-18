Last year, Hima Cement launched a programme – dubbed Funamu ne Hima Loyalty Programme – to reward dealers and retailers who exceeded their quarterly sales targets.

Some of the rewards include school fees for two children for each winner and medical insurance for two people for a year. Winners will be rewarded quarterly.

According to Israel Tinkasiimire, the Hima Cement Sales Director, the promotion was launched to reward their business partners in a way that would be more meaningful to them than cash or any other prizes.

“We recognize that for every parent, the burden of school fees can be a heavy periodic cost that we cannot run away from. As a company we realized that offsetting that burden for our loyal, trusted and consistent business partners was the least we could do to show them out appreciation and commitment,” he said on Tuesday, as 16 winners were rewarded with school fees worth Shs70 million.

The promotion looks to engage dealers and retailers across the country for a period of one year.

“While the programme is intended to promote sales across the various markets, it is also an effort to appreciate the people that day-to-day interface with the end users of our products, driving our vision to be the preferred supplier of cement and concrete solutions,” Tinkasiimire added.

According to Tinkasimire, more dealers and retailers are encouraged to join the promotion that will include even additional exciting prizes in the coming months.

To win, retailers will have to meet their stretch sales targets.