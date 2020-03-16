Uganda Police is still sticking on its principles of not allowing the Kyadondo East Legislator Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine to hold any consultative meetings.

Police has now started to dig deep to find people who are helping Bobi Wine, also the leader of People Power, a political movement in holding consultative meetings that are meant to backup his plans of joining the Presidential race come 2021.

Following the development, over the weekend Police arrested Andrew Muwanguzi, the lead pastor of True Worship Centre in Kamuli District, for allegedly hosting this musician turned politician to his church.

According to Police, the pastor invited and hosted Bobi Wine to his home in Bukikimbo, Butyansi Sub County, Kamuli district in March 2019 without notifying the police something that’s against the Public Order Management Act.

Police claims that Muwanguzi has continuously assisted Bobi Wine in holding several meetings without Police’s notice.

However in his defense, Muwanguzi claims that the Kyadondo Legislator just paid him a friendly visit and didn’t see the need of acquiring any police letter.

Alhough Muwanguzi is still leaving in denial, the Busoga North Region Police Spokes person Michael Kasadha says investigations into the matter are still ongoing prior to the release of an official statement.