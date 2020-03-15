Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde has been admitted to Kampala Hospital after feeling unwell.

Tumukunde who was arrested on Thursday on treason charges was admitted on Sunday after developing a swelling on his leg.

The presidential aspirant on Saturday morning was returned to his private office and residence – all in Kololo suburb for a security check.

“His (Tumukunde) leg is swollen. I think it’s because of standing for so long during the searches of his properties in Kololo,” a family member told Chimpreports news website.

During the NRA Bush war, Lt Gen Tumukunde was shot and injured in the leg before being sneaked out of the country to Nairobi for treatment.

The Saturday check supervised by Military Intelligence boss Brigadier Abel Kandiho started at 10:30am, ending 12:30am on Sunday.

After the checkup, Tumukunde was escorted to Special Investigations Unit (SIU) headquarters in Kireka where he is being jailed.

At around 2:00am on Sunday, Tumukunde’s health situation worsened, according to the local news website.

It was decided to take him to Kampala hospital where he is guarded by Military Intelligence operatives.

On Friday, Police confirmed that Tumukunde would be charged with treason.

Police said in a statement that the arrest follows “his utterances in a series of radio and television interviews, which seek to foster hatred that might lead to inter-community violence, fomenting and glorifying violence in general.”

Police also faulted Tumukunde for calling on a neighbouring country (Rwanda) to support him in removing the current leadership (National Resistance Movement) with or without the ballot.

“He (Tumukunde) is, therefore, being charged under Sections 23 (2) b and 23 (3) b, of the Penal Code Act, which deals with instigating persons to invade the Republic of Uganda and inciting any persons to make a mutinous assembly,” said Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga.

While appearing on a television talk show last week, the retired army general said this was the right time for Rwanda to support someone who wants to cause a change in Uganda.

Tumukunde claimed that this would in one way solve the impasse between Rwanda and Uganda.

He was answering a question on how he would deal with the Uganda-Rwanda border tensions if he was president.

“An impasse! I hope we are following the same developments on this issue. However, if I was Rwanda, I would support anyone who wants to cause a change in Uganda,” Tumukunde said.

Tumukunde also said he was willing to work with anyone who wants to cause a change in Uganda, including the other presidential aspirants and different opposition parties.

“I will work with anyone who is interested in change. What I want to stress is that presidents can be removed and we have living examples all over,” he said.