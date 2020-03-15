The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) last month released the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) 2019 results, with a significant improvement in performance as compared to the previous year.

A total of 104,481 candidates sat for the 2019 UACE exams at 1,982 centres as compared to 99,512 students in 2018.

The overall pass level stood at 98.6 per cent, Dan Odongo, the Executive Secretary UNEB said.

This means they qualify for the award of of Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education.

Of the total number of candidates who sat, 38,737 got three principal passes.

Those who scored two Principal Passes are 65,723 (63.6 per cent) and are eligible for admission to university while candidates who scored One Principal Pass and qualify for tertiary admission are 89,050.

“This means that there are more candidates who qualify to transit into the next level of education,” Odongo said.

For students who wish to join Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST) on national merit, here are the cut off points for the public institution ;

FACULTY OF APPLIED SCIENCES AND TECHNOLOGY

Program: Bachelors Of Science In Computer Engineering

What’s needed: Direct Entry. Two principal passes in Mathematics and Physics and at least a subsidiary pass in Chemistry or Economics

Diploma Entry. Any relevant Diploma

Cut off points: 17.1

Programme: Bachelor of Biomedical Engineering

What’s needed: Direct Entry. Two principal passes in either Physics, Biology or Mathematics, and at least a subsidiary pass any other A’ Level Subjects

Diploma Entry. Diploma in Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Telecommunications Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Mechatronics Engineering, Computer Engineering/ Diploma in a relevant Medical Technology. Other Diplomas approved by the University to be equivalent to any of those stated above

Cut off points: 30.3

Programme: Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical and Electronics Engineering

What’s needed: Direct Entry. Two principal passes in Physics and Mathematics, and at least a subsidiary pass in either Chemistry, Geography, Computer studies, Technical Drawing, Economics or Biology

Diploma Entry. Diploma in Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Telecommunications Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Mechatronics Engineering, Computer Engineering. Other Diplomas approved by the University to be equivalent to any of those stated above

Cut off points: 24.3

Programme: Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering and Environmental Management

What’s needed: Direct Entry. Two principal passes in either Mathematics, Chemistry or Physics, and at least a subsidiary pass in any other A’ level Subject

Diploma Entry. Diploma in Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Telecommunications Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Mechatronics Engineering, Computer Engineering. Other Diplomas approved by the University to be equivalent to any of those stated above

Cut off points: 20.8

FACULTY OF BUSINESS AND MANAGEMENT SCIENCES

Programme: Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance

What’s needed: Direct Entry. Two principal passes at A’level with at least one being either in Economics or Mathematics and a credit in Mathematics at UCE or Subsidiary Mathematics at A’level

Diploma Entry. Hold UDBS or ODBS or HFM Diploma recognized by the University or must have completed at least level one of CPA, ACCA, or CIMA

Cut off points: 14.5

Programme: Bachelor of Business Administration

What’s needed: Direct Entry. Two principal passes at A’level with at least one being either in Economics or Mathematics and a credit in Mathematics at UCE or Subsidiary Mathematics at A’level

Diploma Entry. Hold UDBS or ODBS or HFM Diploma recognized by the University or must have completed at least level one of CPA, ACCA, or CIMA

Cut off points: 16.4

Programme: Bachelor of Science in Procurement and Supply Chain Management

What’s needed: Direct Entry. Two principal passes in any A’level subjects

Diploma Entry. Hold a Diploma in Business related field with a Credit score from a recognized institution

Cut off points: 14.6

Programme: Bachelor of Science in Economics

What’s needed: Direct Entry. Two principal passes at A’level with at least one being either in Economics or Mathematics and at least a credit in Mathematics at UCE or Subsidiary Mathematics at A’level

Diploma Entry. Hold a Diploma in any Business related field for an accredited institution.

Cut off points: 16.1

FACULTY OF COMPUTING AND INFORMATICS

Programme: Bachelor of Computer Science

What’s needed: Direct Entry. Two Principal Passes one of which MUST be in Mathematics and the other in any of the following subjects:- Physics, Chemistry, and/ or Economics

Diploma Entry. Diploma in any ICT field

Cut off points: 17.8

Programme: Bachelor of Information Technology

What’s needed: Direct Entry. Two principal passes in any ‘A’ level subjects and a credit in Mathematics at ‘O’ level (UCE) or Subsidiary Mathematics at A’ level

Diploma Entry. Diploma in any ICT field

Cut off points: 16.2

Programme: Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering

What’s needed: Direct Entry. Two principal passes with one being in Mathematics (passed with minimum grade of D) and the other in any other A’level subject. A credit in Mathematics at ‘O’ level (UCE)

Diploma Entry. Hold a Diploma in a related field

Cut off points: 20.2

FACULTY OF INTERDISCIPLINARY STUDIES

Programme: Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Livelihoods and Farm Production

What’s needed: Direct Entry. Two principal passes at UACE or its equivalent in the following subjects: Agriculture, Foods and Nutrition, Biology or Chemistry and at least a subsidiary pass in any other A’ Level subject

Diploma Entry. Diploma in any Agricultural related field

Cut off points: 14.1

Programme: Bachelor of Science in Planning and Community Development

What’s needed: Direct Entry. Two principal passes at A’level

Diploma Entry. Diploma in any relevant field

Cut off points: 15.5

Programme: Bachelor of Science in Gender and Applied Women Health

What’s needed: Direct Entry. Two principal passes at A’level

Diploma Entry. Diploma in any relevant field

Cut off points: 14.3

FACULTY OF MEDICINE

Programme: Bachelor of Science in Nursing

What’s needed: Direct Entry. Two principal passes in Biology and Chemistry and at least Subsidiary Pass in either Physics or Mathematics

Diploma Entry. Registered Nurses or Midwives or Comprehensive Nurses or Psychiatric Nurses or Paediatric Nurses

Cut off points: 35.8

Programme: Bachelor of Science in Physiotherapy

What’s needed: Direct Entry. Two principal passes in Biology and one of either Physics or Mathematics

Diploma Entry. Diploma in any one of the following: Occupational Therapy, Orthopaedic Medicine, Clinical Medicine, Orthopaedic Technology, Exercise Science, Nursing or Sports Science.

Cut off points: 26.7

Programme: Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery

What’s needed: Direct Entry. Two principal passes in Biology and Chemistry and at least Subsidiary Pass in either Physics or Mathematics

Diploma Entry. Diploma in any Bio-medical Sciences.

Cut off points: 42.0

Programme: Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science

What’s needed: Direct Entry. Two principal passes in Biology and Chemistry and at least Subsidiary Pass in either Physics or Mathematics

Diploma Entry. Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from a recognized institution.

Cut off points: 33.5

Programme: Bachelor of Pharmacy

What’s needed: Direct Entry. Two principal passes in Biology and Chemistry and at least Subsidiary Pass in either Physics or Mathematics

Diploma Entry. Diploma in Pharmacy.

Cut off points: 40.0

Programme: Bachelor of Pharmaceutical Sciences

What’s needed:Direct Entry. Two principal passes, one in Chemistry and the other in any one of Biology, Physics or Mathematics.

Diploma Entry. Diploma in Pharmacy or Diploma in Science Laboratory Technology.

Cut off points: 27.2

FACULTY OF SCIENCE

Programme: Bachelor of Science with Education – Biological

What’s needed: Direct Entry. Two principal passes in Biology and Chemistry

Diploma Entry. Diploma in Science Education

Cut off points: 20.4

Programme: Bachelor of Science with Education – Chemistry/Maths

What’s needed: Direct Entry. Two principal passes in Mathematics and Chemistry

Diploma Entry. Diploma in Science Education

Cut off points: 21.0

Programme: Bachelor of Science with Education – Physical

What’s needed: Direct Entry. Two principal passes in Mathematics and Physics

Diploma Entry. Diploma in Science Education

Cut off points: 18.5

Programme: Diploma in Science Laboratory Technology

What’s needed: Direct Entry. A principal pass in Biology, Chemistry or Physics and a pass in Mathematics obtained at Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) or its equivalent

Diploma Entry. Certificate in Science Laboratory Technology with at least a credit pass or its equivalent from a recognized institution

Cut off points: 12.6