Kampala Central Member of Parliament, Muhammad Nsereko has said he will have no problem working with the embattled Presidential aspirant Lt Gen. Henry Tumukunde if reached out to.

When asked to comment about his alleged back door dealings with the Gen, who has since been arrested on treason charges, Nsereko maintained that he had no problem working with him for the common goal of bringing down the NRM regime. ” If he has joined the opposition, the question would be, what would be wrong with working with Bobi wine, Besigye, Muntu to achieve unity? “. Nsereko rhetorically asked according to the Observer newspaper.

He however said that the General had not yet reached out to him but he would be delighted to work with the former Museveni chief spy should he need his services.

“He has not yet contacted me but if he does so, I will discuss with him with a warm heart just like all the others, “Nsereko expressly said on his relationship with the under fire former security minister.

This follows a reports by major media outlets in the country alleging that a sizeable number of MPs were clandestinely working with general Tumukunde to undermine the Museveni administration. Although many of them have openly distanced themselves from the allegations, it’s understandable since their alleged master had chosen a clandestine method of handling his campaigns.

Tumukunde, who was arrested on Thursday night from his Kololo office is currently incarcerated on treason related charges over his media comments asking Rwanda to support regime change in Uganda.