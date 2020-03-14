RelatedPosts No Content Available

A photography of ex security minister, Gen Henry Tumukunde in handcuffs has emerged on the internet on Saturday evening.

Security have twice combed his home and offices, looking for evidence pinning him to the crimes they want to charge him with.

Gen Tumukunde was detained on Thursday and police is considering preferring treason charges on him.

However, Tumukunde has been appearing unbothered before cameras, in fact, he is smiling. However, a photograph of the lieutenant general sitting on a sole chair in sober moods with handcuffs on his arms is a new development in the arrest that has surprised many, this week