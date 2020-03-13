The Ministry of Health has received medical supplies and equipment worth Shs200 million for points of entry from the Infectious Disease Institute (IDI) College of Health Sciences, Makerere University with funding from Resolve to Save Lives, United States of America (USA).

The equipment was handed over in order to support the Ministry of Health in their preparation for Uganda’s readiness and capacity building efforts at the Points of Entry to prevent the importation of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Some of the equipment handed over to the Ministry of Health include; 12 ward screens and foldable panels, 40 pairs of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) heavy duty gloves, 20 packs of PPEs Apron disposable, 12 PPEs hand spray pumps (3 liters), 8 pediatric weighing scales, 4 stretchers, 8 hospital beds, 4 wheel chairs, 4 First Aid kits and 24 of 240 liters of waste bins.

The Minister of Health,Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng began by narrating the back story behind this massive donation from IDI which all began with the 2017 Joint External Evaluation.

“Many of you will be aware that in 2017, we conducted what we call a Joint External Evaluation. The Joint External Evaluation evaluates our strengths in preparedness to handle emerging and re-emerging infections such as Ebola, COVID-19, and Marburg and so on and so forth. So, this Joint External Evaluation gives us an idea of where we are and the gaps that we need to address. It was developed through a multi-sectoral approach involving many MDAs. And the National Action Plan defines priorities and strategies and amongst them was the designation and capacity building for points of entry to ensure that the public is healthy but we also prevent importation of the emerging and re-emerging infections” she said.

Points of Entry in to Uganda being under hawk watch surveillance is key in preventing the importation of the emerging and re-emerging infections, this makes it a high priority for the Ministry of Health. One of the actions the ministry has taken to ensure this surveillance is by deploying medical staff to all the designated points of entry through the host districts which include Entebbe International Airport, Busia, Cyanika in Kisoro, Egelu in Amuria, Malaba and Kasese for Mpondwe.

So, the handover of items for Points of Entry by the Infectious Diseases Institute was highly appreciated by the Minister of Health, who also acknowledged some of their efforts that were unknown to the public.

“I want to appreciate the Infectious Diseases Institute in a special way because it has been systematically supporting the strengthening of these border points many of you are aware that currently we are screening at about five points of entry; Malaba, Busia, Egelu, Cyanika and Entebbe. The Infectious Diseases Institute has been supporting all of them and screening is going on at all these border points. It is therefore obviously a big boost to us when we get equipment to strengthen screening at these places but not only equipment but also training because we have a high turnover of health workers and people supporting at the border points and therefore it is important from time to time we keep on training them to renew their knowledge but also remind them that they need to keep on the alert” she informed.

The Executive Director of Infectious Disease Institute at Makerere University, Dr Andrew Kambugu gave his appreciation to the Ministry of Health for its’ tireless efforts that have led to the successful containment of the Ebola virus outbreak that the country experienced and the IDIs honor to aid the Ministry of Health in their containment of other outbreaks.

“I take this opportunity to thank the Ministry of Health and Uganda for the tireless efforts that have led to the successful containment of the Ebola Virus Outbreak that Uganda has experienced. This achievement has been because of the leadership of the Ministry of Health and of your demonstrated leadership, Hon. Aceng. The Infectious Diseases Institute which is at Makerere University and whose mandate is to strengthen health systems of infectious diseases responses is really humbled to be part of the excellent partnership we have enjoyed with the government of Uganda and the Ministry of Health especially as we look forward to the vision of 2040…We have been making our contribution to make sure that we are taking critical steps towards developing capacity for this whole framework of International prevention.”

The Ministry of Health on behalf of the government of Uganda appreciated the items received that they will put to use in order to enhance work of the medical staff that have been deployed to serve at the Point of Entries. The Ministry of Health acknowledges all efforts from local and international partners that continue to support in capacity building for preparedness and response to infectious diseases that are regarded as public threats to the country. The Ministry of Health on behalf of government will commit to continuing the harmonious collaboration with these partners in order to strengthen the health security capacity in line with the International Health Regulations (IHR) 2005.