The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has ordered Kilak North County MP, Anthony Akol to immediately leave Parliament premises the moment he accepted that he had traveled to South Korea and South Africa and then came back.

It all started when Akol was giving a point of information to his honourable colleague, and in his speech, he disclosed that he had returned from South Korea on March 5, this year but had not been checked for the coronavirus at Entebbe International Airport.

His information attracted a lot of tension in the House forcing the Speaker to send him out of parliament before ordering him to quarantine himself for 14 days.

“Honourable Akol you admitted on the Hansard that you traveled to these places. Please go and self-quarantine yourself,” said Kadaga.

On the same note, Kadaga also informed the House that the Inter-Parliamentary Union conference which was meant to take place in April this year has been cancelled because of the raging coronavirus.

“Also cancelled is the Russian Federation Parliament, which was to be held in June. MPs must desist from unnecessary travels,” she added.

On Wednesday,the World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, acknowledging what has seemed clear for some time — the virus will likely spread to all countries on the globe.

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the situation will worsen.

“We expect to see the number of cases, the number of deaths, and the number of affected countries climb even higher,” said Tedros, as the director-general is known.

As of Wednesday, 114 countries have reported that 118,000 people have contracted Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, known as SARS-CoV2. Nearly 4,300 people have died.