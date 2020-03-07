Musician turned politician Kyagulanyi Ssentamu has responded to Uganda’s First Son, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s signal over a possibility for talks between the two, elaborating very stringent conditions the later should adhere to before any meetings can take place.

On Thursday, Gen Muhoozi talked of a possibility of him meeting his “old friend” for a chat on his twitter account, adding that it would not have been the first time for the two to meet.

“A lot of my supporters are asking me to sit down and talk with Bobi Wine. I have no problem talking to him. We have talked in the past and we were friends,” Muhoozi said in a tweet. He also used the very occasion to appeal to the youth to maintain peace against choosing war. I just advise the youths never to choose war over peace,” concluded the Senior Presidential Advisor on Special operations.

The people Power chief has since come out to respond to the good gesture of President Museveni’s son, although not in the very friendly manner that you would expect.

In a tweet posted in the evening of Friday 6, Bobi Wine asked Muhoozi and his father to stop the ruthless acts of repression against their critics which he says has led to the death of many people.

“I’m open to transparent talks with anyone but before that, you & your father should stop actions that’ve left many orphans, widows & torture victims,” the Kyadondo East legislator noted.

He also demanded that the Museveni regime should respect human rights and rule of law before any calls for negotiations, adding that their cannot be talks between one who is free and others who are tied. ” Only free men can negotiate. Remove the boot off my neck & I’ll have a voice to speak with you,” said Kyagulanyi.

Kyagulanyi’s response however seems not to have gone well with a section of the public, with many faulting the man from Magere for the rude and disrespectful manner in which he fired back at an honestly friendly gesture from the First Son.