Uganda has expressed interest to host the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC)’s Centre for Entrepreneurship.

This was revealed by Dr Robert Mwesigwa Rukaari, the president of Uganda National Chamber of Trade and Investment during a media briefing this week.

Dr Rukaari who was elected to sit on a 20-member World Chamber Federation General Council, said Uganda is expected to participate in the February 2021 process that will select the host of the ICC Centre for Entrepreneurship for Anglophone.

“Through the centre, we will leverage ICC’s global influence to develop skills for young people who face uncertain employment prospects and help catalyse local entrepreneurship through deeper collaborations with companies, chambers of commerce and technology partners,” he said.

“The World Chamber Federation General Council has been key in driving business and development across the globe thus it was time for Uganda to tap into the opportunities that come with the centre.”

The ICC, is global network of chambers of commerce from more than 100 countries.

It has over the last 100 years been mandated with promoting international trade and global regulation of business activity. It brings together the world’s leading companies, SMEs, business associations and local chambers of commerce, as well as representing interests of members at World Trade Organisation, the United Nations and the G20.