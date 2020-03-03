Many people go to church to seek divine intervention amidst their problems. Many of them end up getting more problems.

Some pastors have been known to give out magical rings, handkerchiefs, combs, holy water, for ‘deliverance’ and ‘miracles’. But it’s not every day that we hear people who were given snakes.

Judging by the little everyone knows about the biblical history of snakes – the first sin committed by Adam and Eva was precipitated by this reptile – this is the last thing you can expect to find in the house of God. But apparently some pastors use them to perform ‘god’s miracles’.

On Tuesday, Pastor Jackson Senyonga, the senior preacher of Christian Life Church – Bwaise shared a clip of people who testified about the fears that comes with living with a ‘godly snake’ from their pastors.

According to testimonies from alleged victims, these pastors create fear in their followers, saying that if they live church or tell anyone about these snakes, they will die, run mad, go bankrupt among other things.

One of the victims confessed that a pastor gave her a box containing a salamander and a snake, and that these reptiles were to help her grow their business.

“They were initially small and we had to feed them a lot, time reached when they (reptiles) were growing big but our business wasn’t progressing. He said that if we ever starve or tell anyone about it, we will all die,” she said.

Being poor and having to spend a lot on feeding a snake, another victim confessed that a pastor gave her a pot that had stuff that looked like grease, but after a short while she realized that it wasn’t grease but rather blood.

“I had to put in that pot nine eggs and nine drops of water every day, he told me that if I don’t do it, me and my family will all die,” she said.

But eventually when they came out to speak about these fears, nothing happened to them, but rather the snakes just disappeared.

These and many more a people who confessed how their pastors have continuously forced them to live in fear with such animals. But during the Tuesday morning show on Top TV, Pastor Senyonga noted that a snake is a sign of the real devil and if any pastor uses it, that’s a confirmation that he/she is a false preacher.

He claimed that from the beginning of the earth, Satan used the snake to tempt man ‘Adam and Eve’ into committing a sin, and for that, God can never manifest himself in a snake.

He advised people who are still living in fear with such things like snakes, water, salamanders, and rings among other things acquired from some false preachers, to seek deliverance from churches that still follow the true biblical preaching.

Ssenyonga has previously said some pastors have mass graves in their churches. When pushed by the police to name the said churches he went silent.