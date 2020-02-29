Bookablehood Ltd is excited to announce their first non executive board headed by Mr. Stephen Kityo, the former sales and marketing manager at Coca cola beverages Africa.

“A good governance practice is key building a company that is ethical” said Stephen Okhutu, Bookablehood CEO.

“So we wanted to bring the best minds on board at an early stage to help us adopt good policies that can promote the interest of our people and the community we live in”

Mr. Stephen Kityo joins Bookablehood Ltd with a high wealth of investment planning and strategic operations. He has an over 20 years experience as a head in operations, sales and marketing.

He has worked as the Operations Manager at Nile Breweries, Sales and Operations Manager at Rwenzori Bottling Ltd and as Marketing and Sales Manager at Coca Cola Beverages Africa in Uganda. He holds a Masters in Business Administration. He owns Radio 91.1 RFM and Appolo Beverages, the bottlers of Nzuri Water.

Other Non Executive members include Mr. Robert Nazami, an advocate of the High court of Uganda and a lecturer at the Uganda Christian University. He comes with a wealth of legal experience that Bookablehood will tap into in building good policies.

Mr. Isaac Ssamba who also comes with a rich background in managing startups and tour companies. He is the founder of Go Volunteer Africa, a leading volunteer connection organization in Africa and SunTrack Adventures a community tourism operator in Uganda. He has over 15 years of board experience.

Mr. Okugga Seddu is a certified chartered accountant with a master in Business Administration (MBA). He has a 20 year experience working in the financial sector as an auditor.

The non executive board members joins the Bookablehood Ltd’s executive members to promote good governance practices in the company.

The executive members include Mr. Stephen Okhutu and Ms. Justine Basirika who are also the company’s co-founders.

Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at editorial@watchdoguganda.com