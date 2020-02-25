City businessman Dr Sudhir Ruparelia has been appointed Honorary Consul of Nepal to Uganda.

The appointment was made by Bidhya Devi Bhandari, the Nepalese president before Sudhir presented his credentials to the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The development was confirmed by the Ruparelia Group Chairperson.

According to NilePost news website, there will be a formal ceremony in Kampala next month as Nepal opens its first ever consulate in Uganda.

The move is aimed at strengthening economic and political ties between the two countries.

About Sudhir:

Born 17 January 1956, Sudhir is a Ugandan business magnate and investor.

He is the chairman and majority shareholder in the companies of the Ruparelia Group. His investments are mainly in the areas of insurance, education, broadcasting, real estate, floriculture, hotels, and resorts.

According to Forbes in 2015, he was the 27th wealthiest individual in Africa, with an estimated net worth of US$800 million.

Sudhir is married to Jyotsna Ruparelia, and they have three children: Meera (married to Ravi Kotecha in 2014) is the eldest, Rajiv is his only son, and Sheena is the younger daughter. Meera and Rajiv hold senior positions in the conglomerate.