Leaders of Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) have vowed not to enter any partnerships with political parties with unfinished inner wrangles and factions.

Through the party spokesman Wilberforce Seryazi, ANT have asked such parties to focus much more on ways of solving their challenges than focusing on the coming elections if they are to reap any results from 2021 general elections.

Their caution comes at a time when opposition parties such as the Democratic Party (DP) are drowning in a sea of inner circle wrangles and factions.

Recently, DP president Norbert Mao dismissed electoral materials distributed by the party’s national organising secretary, Sulaiman Kidandala as fake.

And while some sections of the party support Kidandala as the person mandated to oversee the printing and distribution of electoral material, another faction insists the party secretary-general, Gerald Siranda is teh right person for the job.

In the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) some members recently crossed to National Resistance Movement, blaming the top leadership of lack of focus. Also, some members have come out to contest for the presidency without the party’s approval, which prompted the party Secretary General Nandala Mafabi to issue a warning of suspending them.

“We as ANT we know that for any party to succeed and exist, it needs to first have its own strength and this is through the party institutions. And this what we are doing. So other parties must have that kind of strength and unity. As ANT we pray for these parties to settle their wrangles,” he said.

Seryazi added that they are willing to help DP to settle their inner wrangles and mobilise Ugandans so that by the time of coalition all of them are strong and in one accord.

On why ANT has been left to make consultations while Bobi Wine and FDC are stopped, Seryazi said Police also gave them a hard time but they decided as a party to abide by police requirements.

“We want to inform the public that some times the government may use police to oppress some parties while allowing others to make consultations in order to cause confusion in the opposition. Maybe they see us as an incapable group to cause any sort of mayhem or in future when they feel that we are a capable party they will change and start oppressing us,” he said.