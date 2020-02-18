Democratic Party Presidential Aspirant, Samuel Lubega Mukaaku has praised the party council of elders for their significant role in resolving unity threatening impasses among the party members each time they come up.

In an interview with Mulengera News earlier today, Lubega underlined the great works of the old men towards the maintenance of stability in Uganda’s oldest political party’s over the years.

“This party has been able to stand the test of the time due to the untiring efforts of those great men there,”

Lubega said while singling out Dr Paul Ssemwogerere, Livingston Ssewanyana among others.

The former Presidential candidate revealed that the recent efforts towards bringing the various party fragments in what was dubbed as reunions as being one of the many steps taken by the elders in the party to restore the glory of the county’s oldest political party.

“Much as many of us were seen at the forefront of the operations, ours was just a physical contribution whereas the brain power was from the proud old men of the Democratic party.”

Lubega however, faulted the incumbent President General of the party, Nobert Mao for what he termed as trying to sabotage the well intentioned efforts of the party historical.

With a lot of anger in his voice, Lubega alleged that his party boss has become a liability to the party as he looks at everybody around him with suspicion.

“He has on many occasions feared the contribution of the elders would threaten his powers and thus failed to utilize them productively.

He also poured scorn on Mao and his inefficient leadership for propagating seeds of disunity through his tribalistic campaigns where he has seemed to try to alienate the Central region by claiming that the “Baganda are fighting me for being a non Muganda”.

He reminded Mr Mao that the Baganda have always supported him until now that they feel the mess he has brought to the party into is no longer acceptable.