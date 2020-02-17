MTN Uganda has once again come under fire following a Mobile Money transaction gone wrong.

For several years, Mobile Money users have complained over the treatment received after erroneously sending money to wrong numbers.

Usually, most of them are told they cannot have the money reversed or asked to present a host of improbable requirements.

Not until the person feeling cheated is the Press Secretary to H.E The President Of The Republic of Uganda, Lindah Nabusayi.

On Monday, the often laid back press secretary took to twitter to vent her anger after MTB Uganda told her to first bring her late brother’s death certificate or forget the money.

I erroneously sent money meant for my niece to her late father’s number which she could not access. @mtnug says I should get letters of administration of my brothers estate, his death certificate, LC1 letter, police letter or I cant get money back. Where does this money go😟 — Nabusayi L. Wamboka (@lindahNabusayi) February 17, 2020

“I erroneously sent money meant for my niece to her late father’s number which she could not access. @mtnug says I should get letters of administration of my brothers estate, his death certificate, LC1 letter, police letter or I can’t get money back. Where does this money go?” she asked.

Hello @lindahNabusayi, sorry about that, kindly let us know for how long this number has not been in use and inbox the number itself plus it’s registered name for support. MTNSarah — MTN Uganda (@mtnug) February 17, 2020

Several seconds later, there was an outpouring of anger, with most responses directed to @mtnug for poor customer care.

So when you send money, it’s only one way. No changing your mind so it is reversed to the sender irrespective of the status of the receiver? — Godfrey Mwesige (@godfreymwesige3) February 17, 2020

Part of this problem is a policy problem. I have been asking @mofpedU to set up an unclaimed assets authority so that at least this kind of lost money ends up in the consolidated fund. There is lots of such assets in banks. Banks and @mtnug just grow fatter off these funds. — Samuel Sejjaaka (@samuelsejjaaka) February 17, 2020

@mtnug , @lindahNabusayi is just a drop in the ocean for such cases, and Infact a blessing in disguise. Many have their monies stuck with you guys in such lame and unnecessary bring this and that policies of yours. A thorough #MM investigation is necessary on dormant sim cards — Yusuf Basheija (@YBasheija) February 17, 2020

Hi Linda. At least you have the clout to raise the issue on social media and rock the MTN boat. I hope you will use this experience to add your voice where needed and help the rest of Ugandans who are suffering the same fate. Please speak for the rest. — Nada Andersen (@NadaAndersen) February 17, 2020

This is broad day robbery by @mtnug on ugandan citizens. @UCC_Official needs to slap a few million dollars punishment to #MTNUG and they will learn. There network is poor and they treat clients like ……… On top lie that they bght 5G already. — EM MARTIN (@emukunymartin) February 17, 2020