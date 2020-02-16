By Ali Majanga

Last year an announcement that there’s a bus company rolling out in Kampala and its neighborhood created excitement to many of us, commuters. I am however concerned when they will really hit Kampala streets because this nightmare of public transport must be sorted like yesterday.

On Friday, it was Valentine’s day. I wanted to leave town and return to my home in Wakiso earlier to be with my loved ones.

I couldn’t believe that despite leaving work at 3pm, I couldn’t get a taxi in time. Finally I fought my way for a place in the 14 seater. It was already 4.30pm. I am highlighting the time because time in transport is very important. The traffic jam on Bombo road before we connected to Hoima road, was just horrible. To make the long story short, I arrived home at 9.20pm all stressed out. Any right thinking man would have thought about taking a boda but again that meant spending more money, which budget I did not have.

Honestly, in trying to save, I lost time and of course peace of mind.

I believe Tondeka buses if they are reliable, can be predictable in when to depart and arrive at given stations. More so, the fares that were announced, are so attractive to us average income earners. Imagine spending only sh55,000 per month on transport, that would be governments 2020 gift to Ugandans!

We appreciate governments firmness to revamp Uganda Airlines, which I hear is doing well flying Ugandans regionally at a low cost despite many naysayers! We however await to see Governments seriousness in addressing this traffic mess in our capital city.

Lastly, I pray that Parliament checks the greed of some politicians who seek popularity by frustrating every project in the name of protecting the country from what they prefer to call the mafia’s!

One wonders whether they actually feel the pain and frustration we who use public transport feel for they are chauffeured in government fueled 4×4, let alone having lead cars all at the expense of we the tax payers.

For us who seek to remain positive at a time when all seems blink, never know ahead of 2021 Mzee could give us another rap by sorting this traffic mess for real! Therefore we can’t help but say Tondeka weyayu?