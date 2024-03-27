[ Kalungu, Uganda] The Government of Uganda and Huawei Technologies Uganda are leading a technology initiative aimed at empowering people in the Kalungu district and surrounding areas. Officials in Kalungu are spearheading efforts to train residents in digital technology advancement. The Huawei DigiTruck project is an initiative aims to provide basic digital training to over 10,000 beneficiaries in Uganda over 3 years. The targeted groups include students, youth, the informal sector (Jua-kali) and small business owners. The DigiTruck is equipped with laptop computers and network coverage, capable of reaching the unprivileged areas and providing digital skills to those who need them most.

Hon. Vincent Ssempijja, Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, highlighted the Huawei DigiTruck project during an event in Bulakati, Lukaya on 19th March 2024, “This project is initiated by Huawei Technologies Uganda in partnership with the Government of Uganda, aims to equip farmers and small business owners with essential digital skills.” Hon. Ssempijja emphasized that farmers and entrepreneurs will be equipped with computer skills for their businesses across the country. This will empower them to access markets and information efficiently, thereby improving their livelihoods and productivity.

Hon. Ssempijja also praised Huawei Uganda for advanced technologies and its contributions to Uganda. “The DigiTruck project is useful and practical for helping the local farmers to market their projects. The mechanics can use ICT skills to identify faults in vehicles. It’s also useful for Boda Boda to locate customers. People will be in position to use digital maps to locate places with specific distance.”says Hon. Ssempijja.

Mr. Ken Luo, the executive director of Huawei Technologies Uganda, announced that the training program will focus on adapting technology to local needs. “The computers provided will operate on solar energy, ensuring sustainability and accessibility to all residents, with 40 people expected to be trained daily.”

Officials such as district chairman Mr. Ahmed Nyombi Mukiibi, RDC Dr. Paddy Kayondo, and the Youth Council Mr. Frank Kajumbi expressed their support for this initiative, emphasizing its importance to their constituents.

Hon. Ssempijja encouraged residents to embrace the opportunity and assured them that with determination, Kalungu would thrive in the technological era.