The Huawei DigiTruck project has certified over 600 Ugandans in the 1st cohort of digital skills training from Busoga sub-region and the celebrations to close the 1st cohort trainings of the region were held at Kamuli Youth Center, Kamuli district. Huawei Uganda’s slogan is “A Better You for a Better Uganda”, with this it has enabled Huawei through its current CSR activity of the Digitruck Project in partnership with the Government of Uganda to “leave no one behind” as a global ICT solutions provider in a way of transferring basic ICT skills to as many youth, women and Jua-kalis to improve on their business functionality and understand the use of ICTs in day to day life.

The ceremony was officially presided by H.E Maj (rtd) Jessica Alupo The Vice President of Uganda and was witnessed by Uganda’s First Deputy Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, H.E. Zhang Li Zhong, Ambassador The People’s Republic of China to Uganda, Representative on behalf of Hon. Amongi Betty, Minister of Gender, Labor and Social Development and Representative on behalf of the Minister for Local Government Hon. Raphael Magyezi. The function was also attended by delegations from Busoga Consortium for Development, Huawei Technologies Uganda Co. Limited, religious and political leaders in the Busoga sub-region among others.

The Vice President of Uganda H.E Jessica Alupo at the beginning of her remarks congratulated the first cohort of participants who have successfully completed their basic ICT skills training through the Huawei Digitruck project. H.E Jessica Alupo continues to state that “Huawei digitruck programs are therefore a great catalyst to Busoga Consortium for Development (BCD) programs and objectives. I am strongly convinced therefore that both BCD and Huawei digi truck programs shall go along way to galvanize regional regional grassroot coordination of government programs and projects including the Parish Development Model (PDM).” H.E Vice President of Uganda commended H.E Zhang Lizhong the Ambassador of the PRC to Uganda for strengthening the relationship between China and Uganda and for being at the forefront of encouraging companies such as Huawei to come and work in Uganda. H.E Jessica Alupo concluded by commending Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga who is the patron of the BCD, all ministers and MPs from the sub region, members of BCD and foreign entities like Huawei for their works in Busoga sub-region.

Rt. Hon. Kadaga Rebecca, the first deputy prime minister of Uganda and Minister of East Africa Community Affairs in her remarks said “I would like to welcome Huawei to Busoga and take the pleasure to thank you for the ICT trainings to our people of the informal sector. The Project flexibility enables a wider community reach compared to a fixed classroom training arrangement”

Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga further appreciated the Amb. Zhang Li Zhong for responding to H.E the Vice President’s call for attracting Busoga friends who are also expected to be attracted as a strategic partner in the effort to grow Busoga. 1st Deputy prime minister stated that “In terms of education, I wish to see all those children who benefited from this project carrying on ICT as a major to higher levels of education. As Busoga leaders, we shall continue working with Your Excellency the Vice President, Government of Uganda and our Chinese friends to promote education knowing what it can do to influence transformation of communities.”

H.E. Zhang Li Zhong the Ambassador of The People’s Republic of China in Uganda praised the Government of Uganda for creating an enabling environment for foreign investors including Huawei to join hands in making their contribution to the social and economic transformation of Uganda, especially in the sectors of infrastructure, ICT and education. H.E. Zhang lizhong further stated that “ ..China is willing to share its experiences with the government and the people of Uganda the opportunities, ideas and solutions provided by Chinese modernization.”

The Minister of Gender, Labour and Social development Hon. Amongi Betty in her remarks through her representative says” the Digitruck project has so far trained and skilled over 1,200 ugandans from the informal sector (Jua-kalis) in including women, youth and PWDs, as well as students in digital literacy. Hon. Amongi commits on behalf of the ministry to ensure an enabling environment to support the implementation of project, create public awareness, support mobilization and coordination of the local communities to rally participants for increased uptake of the digital learning opportunities. Hon. Amongi concluded by extending her gratitude towards the Republic of China and Huawei Technologies Uganda Co. Ltd for their invaluable support in making this project a reality.

The Minister of Local Government, Hon Magyezi Raphael through his representative congratulated the beneficiaries of Huawei ICT Digitruck project and also praised the partners of Huawei like the Busoga Consortium for Development under the stewardship of the Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga. In Hon. Magyezi’s speech he says that, “..the consortium program is seen by my ministry as a vehicle for mobilizing the population towards the ownership and implementation of the Parish Development Model.”

Mr. Xie Qiuxiang, the Managing Director of Huawei Uganda in his speech emphasizes the vision and mission of Huawei is to have an intelligent connected world and in alignment with the Huawei Uganda slogan “A better U for a Better Uganda” the company has various CSR activities it has already implemented in Uganda in the drive of ICT as Huawei is a global ICT solutions provider for instance the Digitruck Project, ICT Academy, Seeds for the future and ICT competitions. We ensure to partner with the Government of Uganda to ensure that we align with the standard set by the government to ensure we leave no one behind in ICTs even in the most rural areas of Uganda. He concludes by congratulating the beneficiaries and states that “The DigiTruck project is not only a demonstration of Huawei’s commitment to social responsibility and inclusion, but I trust it is also a testament to Uganda’s potential for digital transformation and innovation.”

The project has so far covered districts including Kampala central, Jinja, Namutumba, Mayuge, Iganga, Luuka, Namanyago and Kamuli before proceeding to Northern Uganda. It is worth noting that the DigiTruck project previously launched by H.E Yoweri Museveni on 8th March 2023, is to cover all the four regions of Uganda. The project in Busoga sub-region was jointly organized by Huawei, The Ministry of labor, Gender and Social development and Busoga Consortium for development.