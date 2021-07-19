Huawei plans to invest US$150 million in digital talent development over the next five years. This program is expected to benefit another 3 million youth.

“Today we are announcing Huawei’s Seeds for the Future Program 2.0. As part of our commitment to continuously developing talent, we will invest US$150 million in this program over the next five years and help college students and young people improve their digital skills. This program is expected to benefit another 3 million people,” said Huawei’s Chairman Liang Hua.

In 2008, Huawei began to expand its talent development programs, through scholarships, technology competitions, and digital skills training, and has invested more than US$150 million in these programs. Huawei has since benefited more than 1.54 million people from over 150 countries.

Seeds for the Future is a program that aims to help cultivate young talent around the world, providing them with training from global ICT experts on the latest technology to help them develop the skills and mindsets needed to be competitive in the workplaces of the future.

Huawei introduced this program to Africa in 2014. Over the past years, the program has benefited nearly 2,000 students in more than 25 African countries. The program and Huawei’s efforts in ICT talent development has been recognized by many African governments.

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies of South Africa Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has commended the partnership between her Ministry and Huawei for supporting South Africa’s National Digital and Future Skills Strategy.

“Through the Seeds for the Future Program, students will get access to Huawei’s latest technology and that will give them a valuable insight into how ICT works to change our lives. This is the 5G, cloud and AI era, and we want our students to get the best skills so they can innovate and create local solutions that will serve our local needs,” Stella said.

Yang Chen, Vice President of Huawei Southern Africa Region, said Huawei is committed to Africa’s human resource development.

“Africa has the youngest population in the world. These youth are the continent’s greatest resource which will power the economy in the future. Huawei partners with African governments, education institutes and industry to equip the future leaders with the latest knowledge at the very highest global levels and provide them opportunities to apply it to achieve a better future for the continent.”