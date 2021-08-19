UPDF troops from the 15 Infantry Battalion and a section of LDUs from the I Infantry Division on Wednesday were urged to carefully follow the UPDF Infantry doctrine so as to continue securing the country.

This was revealed by the Chief of Staff Land Forces ( COS-LF) Brig Gen Bob Ogiki on behalf of the Commander Land Force Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba at Kakiri Ist Infantry Division Headquarters in Wakiso district.

Brig Ogiki implored the newly trained soldiers on political ideology and orientation cadre leadership course to use the acquired skills in enhancing their military capabilities. ” UPDF is a disciplined, conscious and pro-people army,” he said, urging them to protect the peace in the country. He reminded them to secure cheap loans with low interest from Wazalendo sacco to improve their welfare. The COS-LF cautioned them to guard against HIV/AIDS and COVID -19 by following the Ministry of Health guidelines.

During the same lecture of opportunity, Brig Ogiki mentioned the need to integrate Local Defence Personnel into regular service through further training. Soldiers were also informed of the continuous efforts by the UPDF leadership to improve their welfare, accommodation, training, and policy, among others.

The function was attended by Senior and Junior Officers and Men of the UPDF.