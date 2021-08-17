Lt Gen Pecos Kutesa has passed on.

This has been confirmed by the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Spokesperson Brig Flavia Byekwaso.

“UPDF fraternity regrets to announce the passing on of Lt Gen Pecos Kutesa which occurred today in India,” UPDF spokesperson, Brig Byekwaso said on Tuesday.

Gen Kutesa is among the generals who early this month retired from the army.

The 65 year old senior army officer had earlier on suffered kidney complications.

He was a key figure in the National Resistance Army/Movement bush war that brought President Yoweri Museveni into power.

The former NRA guerrilla combatant became a member of the Uganda Constituent Assembly in 1995 before representing the UPDF in Parliament.

Gen Kutesa has also been the Chief of military doctrine of the armed forces.